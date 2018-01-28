Not much tackling, not much running at the Pro Bowl

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 28, 2018, 6:44 PM EST
If you want real football the Pro Bowl is not for you. If you want a glorified 7-on-7 game played by NFL stars, maybe you enjoyed what you saw in Orlando this afternoon.

The players in the Pro Bowl have come to a gentlemen’s agreement to do little if any tackling. On the vast majority of plays, the ball carrier would either give up as soon as a defensive player grabbed him, or go out of bounds to avoid contact. There wasn’t a lot more contact in today’s Pro Bowl than there is in a two-hand touch game.

And everyone seems to have agreed not to run the ball much, either: There weren’t many handoffs, and when there was a handoff the running back would give up quickly. Here were the stats of the six Pro Bowl running backs:

Mark Ingram: 5 carries, 21 yards
Alvin Kamara: 4 carries, 13 yards
Todd Gurley: 5 carries, 9 yards
LeSean McCoy: 3 carries, 7 yards
Kareem Hunt: 4 carries, 4 yards
Le'Veon Bell: 2 carries, 3 yards

So what does that leave us with? Passing. There were a total of 80 passes thrown in the AFC’s 24-24 victory. Delanie Walker was named the offensive MVP for his two touchdown catches, while Von Miller was the defensive MVP because he was one of the few defensive players who actually tried to generate a pass rush, clinching the game with a strip-sack in the final minute.

It wasn’t exactly good football, but a decent-sized crowd turned out despite driving rain in Orlando, and if a decent-sized audience watched on ESPN and ABC, the NFL will keep the Pro Bowl around, even if it’s not real football.

  3. I didn’t watch it but I did hear about 10 minutes of it on the radio. I had a good laugh when the announcers praised Jarvis Landry’s speed and said he can kick it into a higher gear…

  5. I haven’t watched the Pro Bowl in about eight years. I briefly considered it today because I was home all day, but decided to play Madden instead.

  6. I haven’t watched this crap in over a decade.
    The NFL Skills Competition was okay to watch but less competitive than prior years.

  7. Horrible. Hockey all star game is way better. Had to turn it off it was so boring and the whistle being blown so early. Even though the afc one atleast pittsburghs coaching staff still showed ineptitude in the probowl. #bitter.

  8. I didn’t watch it but I did hear about 10 minutes of it on the radio. I had a good laugh when the announcers said, “Now this is story Now this is the story all about how, My life got flipped-turned upside down, And I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there,
    I’ll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel Air.

  9. WHY OH WHY even have the pro bowl ANY LONGER! It isnt worth it! Soon it will no longer be televised the ratings will be SO BAD!

  11. The last Pro Bowl I watched was in the mid 90s. The game is a joke, and the designation of being a Pro Bowler, is equally silly. Too many “alternates”.

  12. I dunno guys, it just wasn’t that bad. If you compare it to regular games, yes, it’s a complete joke. But I had a few beers and didn’t take it that seriously. It wasn’t incredible, but it was fun for a few hours for it being the 2nd to last pro football game for 6 months.

    This black/white 100%/0% world is going to kill us all. Lighten up.

  15. Stop the game. No one wants to get hurt or hurt anyone. Just select them and do something else. Can’t blame them for protecting their future earning abilities.

  19. A televised game of 2 hand touch football with pads on
    I saw about 2 mins of it and decided to go mow the lawn instead
    and I hate mowing the lawn.
    How they can call that a football game is beyond me….what a joke

  24. “I haven’t watched the game since blah, blah, blah, but I still want to comment on how bad it was”. Aren’t you grand??

  25. I can remember when being named to the Pro Bowl actually meant something. They need to ditch it. Have NFL cheerleaders in wet tee shirts play volleyball instead. Better TV ratings.

  26. MacGuffin says:
    January 28, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    I didn’t see Tommy Boy throw the game winning pass today…
    __________________________________________

    The GOAT was otherwise occupied. You know, getting ready for a game that matters.

  27. The NFC’s final drive was an offense of mediocrity on the field. Why wouldn’t you put your best QB and receivers back in to try and win your team the winners share? Goff got = playing time with Brees and Wilson….who on earth wants to watch Goff for more than one or 2 possessions.

  28. See, we really need to crack down on gun control in the US, it has gotten completely out of hand. Just look at all the people here who had one pointed at their head and were forced to watch. My god people, you didn’t pay for it, and if you did, you knew what you were getting. Second to last Sunday without football, and this is how it’s handled. I bet every complainer here is the self-proclaimed all-star of their beer leauge softball team.

