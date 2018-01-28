Pro Bowl endures, somehow

January 28, 2018
Once upon a time, the Pro Bowl was a big deal. But that was before the players began to realize that, in the business that is pro football, they need to think like businessmen.

The result, predictably and justifiably, became a game that entails far less hitting, far less intensity, and (in turn) far fewer injuries. And no one should blame the players for that; anyone who has made it through a full season healthy enough to suit up one last time should be wary about suiting up one last time, since that could result in spending the only free weeks and months of the year recovering from surgery. For players about to become free agents, it could diminish or destroy their earning potential.

From time to time, the NFL huffs and puffs about the quality of the game. Efforts have been made to make it more interesting (more accurately, less uninteresting), but nothing can make it into something it isn’t, something it shouldn’t even aspire to be.

And yet it endures. Even if it takes an Oprah-spray of invitations to fill up two rosters with a reward that has shifted from the seclusion of Hawaii to touristy bustle of Orlando, the revenue generated by the game outweighs the costs of staging it. As long as that’s the case, the NFL will continue to present the Pro Bowl.

Still, nothing about it moves the modern needle. The skills competition, added last year in response to suggestions that the NFL should hold a skills competition instead of the Pro Bowl, already has gone from being a curiosity to irrelevant. Compounding the problem is the fact that ESPN, which televised the skills competition, can’t figure out whether to play it straight or to treat it like an hour-long joke with no punchline.

The Pro Bowl will continue to have no punch, until the point at which it generates no profit. And that will be the point that it goes away.

10 responses to “Pro Bowl endures, somehow

  2. It’s like the dunk contest. If you offer more money, they will play harder. Offer a million to each player on winning team and 250k to each player on losing team, then I promise you it will look like a playoff game.

  5. Time to end playing the game. Name the players to the team and it will again mean something to be named. That way so-called injuries won’t cause half the players to drop out and less deserving players get names….thereby watering down what it means to be a Pro Bowler.
    i.e. Teddy Bridgewater a few seasons was named to the Pro Bowl after 5 other QBs dropped out. I think he had 14 TDs and 9 INTs.

  8. Can’t blame the players at all, we’d all approach it the same way.

    We’re only seeing a fraction of the players at their best.

    It’s the most unrealistic All-Star type game in sports. Haven’t watched it for many years.

  9. The pro bowl is an exhibition game, no different than the the other three major sports all star games, except, that for some reason, people want to take the pro bowl seriously.

    It’s an exhibition game. If you don’t want to watch then don’t. But all the complaining ruins it for the people who realize it’s an exhibition game, and not to be taken seriously.

    I have watched it since I was 10 years old, all the while realizing that it’s not real, and therefore not to be taken seriously.

    The MLB foolishly tied home field advantage of the world series to their all star game. It was stupid because it’s an exhibition game, and NOT to be taken seriously.

  10. It must be Doomsday….I agree with Florio 100%. The game is terrible, poses risks even in its terrible state, and really isn’t very much fun. Moving it to Orlando was not a good move from the players’ end (at least they got Hawaii), and the moves they have made through the years to make it less uninteresting have not worked. It is time to give up on this farce. I won’t be watching it today.

