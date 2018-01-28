Report: Broncos expected to try to trade Aqib Talib

Getty Images

Cornerback Aqib Talib has been a key player for the Broncos since arriving in Denver in 2014, but he may be playing somewhere else in 2018.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos are expected to put Talib on the trading block this offseason.

Klis cites financial considerations as the reason why the Broncos will try to move Talib. Talib has two years left on a contract that calls for him to make salaries of $11 million in 2018 and $8 million in 2019. They have Chris Harris signed for two more years while Bradley Roby is heading into the fifth year of his rookie deal.

Talib had 31 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown during the 2017 season. He has six interception returns for a touchdown overall since joining the Broncos and was selected for his fifth straight Pro Bowl this season.