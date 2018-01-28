Report: Dean Pees talking to Titans about joining their staff

Getty Images

Remember when Dean Pees announced his retirement? Yeah, well, it hasn’t even been a full month yet, and Pees could be tiring of retirement.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens’ former defensive coordinator is in talks with the Titans about the possibility of joining the team’s staff, potentially as defensive coordinator.

Pees has a relationship with new Titans head coach Mike Vrabel from their days together in New England. Pees worked for the Patriots from 2004-09, including serving as defensive coordinator his final four seasons there.

Pees, 68, joined the Ravens in 2010 and become defensive coordinator in 2012.

Baltimore named Don “Wink” Martindale to replace Pees.