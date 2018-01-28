Rob Gronkowski, Deatrich Wise, Malcom Brown all at Patriots practice

Getty Images

The Patriots are getting healthier with a week to go before Super Bowl LII.

New England tight end Rob Gronkowski is on the practice field today. Gronk also was on the field yesterday, and although he hasn’t been officially cleared from the league’s concussion protocol, he seems a near certainty to get cleared in time to play in the Super Bowl.

Also on the field is Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise, who is also in the league’s concussion protocol after suffering a concussion in the AFC Championship Game. Wise is a rookie who has played in all 18 games for the Patriots and is expected to play in the Super Bowl as well.

Malcom Brown, a starter at defensive tackle who suffered a foot injury, is practicing as well. The Patriots should have all three players on the field against the Eagles in a week.