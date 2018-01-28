Rob Gronkowski, Deatrich Wise, Malcom Brown all at Patriots practice

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 28, 2018, 12:45 PM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots are getting healthier with a week to go before Super Bowl LII.

New England tight end Rob Gronkowski is on the practice field today. Gronk also was on the field yesterday, and although he hasn’t been officially cleared from the league’s concussion protocol, he seems a near certainty to get cleared in time to play in the Super Bowl.

Also on the field is Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise, who is also in the league’s concussion protocol after suffering a concussion in the AFC Championship Game. Wise is a rookie who has played in all 18 games for the Patriots and is expected to play in the Super Bowl as well.

Malcom Brown, a starter at defensive tackle who suffered a foot injury, is practicing as well. The Patriots should have all three players on the field against the Eagles in a week.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Rob Gronkowski, Deatrich Wise, Malcom Brown all at Patriots practice

  6. A HEALTHY Patriots team is NOT what any opposing team or their fans want to see….
    Imagine if Edelman, Cannon & Hightower were good to go as well….
    Never mind the others still on IR……
    I wish Carson Wentz was healthy… but Foles has been playing lights out….
    Should be a good game….
    Go Pats!!!

  10. jstew0103 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:55 pm
    Deatrich Wise is slowly growing into a consistent pass rusher for the Pats. I’m excited to see him after a full offseason with the team.

    1 0 Rate This

    ——————

    he and adam butler have been awesome as rookies. to take on that many snaps and look that good? adam butler made bb kick kony ealy to the curb and both butler and wise demolished ealy’s production, bb only lost 8 spots in the draft ovee being the best gm ever, ealy is cooked for good in the nfl because his ego got too big, and here we are in another super bowl.

  11. terripet says:
    January 28, 2018 at 1:16 pm
    Philadelphia o line n d line will dominate and the cheaters Linebackers will be in for a long day
    —-
    Will the Eagles hang a banner for that?

    Like another team we know?

    🙂

  13. terripet says:
    January 28, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Philadelphia o line n d line will dominate and the cheaters Linebackers will be in for a long day
    ——————————————————————————-

    It appears that some believes that the Colts are playing the Eagles in the superbowl and that the Colts linebackers will be in for a long day.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!