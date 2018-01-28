Shocker: Colts intend to hire Josh McDaniels

Getty Images

Apparently, the worst-kept secret in football was still a secret to some.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that, after on Friday’s “second interview” with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the Colts intend to hire him after the Super Bowl. While that’s technically true, the Colts also intended to hire him before Friday’s “second interview.” And he intended to take the job before Friday’s “second interview.”

The Colts had two choices for the job: McDaniels and new Titans coach Mike Vrabel. And it became clear roughly two weeks ago that the Colts wanted McDaniels and McDaniels wanted the Colts. The report that McDaniels will become the new Colts coach first emerged two Mondays ago, not long after the Tennessee job (another possible McDaniels destination) came open.

While none of these deals are official until they are official, it would take something unprecedented to pry the two sides apart at this point. Most coaching candidates are represented by a small handful of agents, and once the team and agent agree that a deal is done, the deal has to be done — or it will be impossible for that team and that agent to ever do business again.

So, yes, McDaniels will be introduced as the new coach of the Colts after the Super Bowl. It’s true after Friday’s “second interview,” and it was true 11 days before it.