Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell calls himself a fan of Bills RB LeSean McCoy.

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill got an endorsement from Von Miller.

The Patriots were happy to have TE Rob Gronkowski back on the practice field.

Quarterbacks were on the radar for the Jets at the Senior Bowl.

A couple of running back prospects who could help the Ravens.

Bengals LS Clark Harris set a world record for the longest snap.

Comparing the Browns of the 1950s and 1960s with today’s Patriots.

Philanthropy has been a big part of former Steelers WR John Stallworth’s life.

Texans players are happy about Romeo Crennel’s return to the defensive coordinator spot.

Will the Colts draft Penn State RB Saquon Barkley?

Jaguars owner Shad Khan thanked the team’s fans.

The Titans have several connections to the Super Bowl.

Reminiscing about the Broncos career of QB Craig Penrose.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill outlined some ways he can improve.

Raiders LB Bruce Irvin remains fond of former defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.

Taking a look at Pro Bowl practice through the eyes of Chargers CB Casey Hayward.

A lot has changed since Cowboys TE Jason Witten‘s first Pro Bowl appearance.

Offensive line improvements are a priority for the Giants.

A look at the personnel moves that set the table for the Eagles success this season.

Redskins LB Zach Brown could be on the move this offseason.

Offensive line decisions will be a big part of the Bears offseason.

PR Jamal Agnew gave the Lions special teams a boost.

Looks can be deceiving with Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

The Vikings missed out, but Minnesota will still be putting on a Super Bowl.

Reviewing the work of the Falcons defense in the 2017 season.

A high school football coach from Charlotte is at the Pro Bowl thanks to Panthers LB Thomas Davis.

Could the Saints bring back TE Jimmy Graham?

Buccaneers LB Kwon Alexander has enjoyed his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

Will the Cardinals go after free agent offensive linemen from the Panthers?

Which Rams players went to the Senior Bowl on their way to the NFL?

DE Cassius Marsh hopes to stick with the 49ers for a while.

Seahawks players are learning about new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.