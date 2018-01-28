Tom Brady’s stitches are out

Getty Images

The normal human healing process has unfolded as expected for the superhuman quarterback of the New England Patriots.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tom Brady has had 12 stitches removed from his right hand. The stitches closed a gash that occurred when Brady’s hand encountered the helmet of teammate Rex Burkhead during a practice 11 days ago.

Brady played without noticeable limitation last Sunday, although he definitely seemed to be conscious of protecting the tape-covered wound when falling. By next Sunday, it will be a non-issue.

The next question becomes what happens with the stitches? Surely, someone would pay big money for the ultimate “game-worn” collectible. If nothing else, they would make the perfect gift for that special snitch in your life.