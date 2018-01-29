Belichick sees Pederson’s play calling as a challenge

Getty Images

The NFL’s Super Bowl Opening Night event rarely offers much football insight, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick did take a moment this evening in Minneapolis to answer a question about preparing to face Eagles coach Doug Pederson.

Asked what it’s like to match wits with Pederson, Belichick noted that Pederson calls plays with the best of them, and the Patriots’ defense won’t have any one thing it can key on.

“Very aggressive, well balanced, uses a lot of personnel, all the receivers, all the tight ends, all the backs,” Belichick said. “He’s done a great job and it’s a good offense and they’ve got good players, they’re well coached and he does a great job calling plays.”

Early on in Belichick’s Super Bowl Opening Night appearance, that was about the best football insight we heard. In other exchanges, one media member started to ask Belichick about his grandson, causing Belichick to interrupt him and say, “I don’t got a grandson, buddy.”

Another media member said to Belichick, “Some people call you a curmudgeon. Were you aware that today is National Curmudgeon Day?”

Belichick answered: “Nope.”