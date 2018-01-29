Brady Hoke joins Panthers’ staff

Getty Images

Longtime college coach Brady Hoke is getting his first NFL job.

Hoke will be the Panthers’ defensive line coach, Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports.

The Panthers had an opening at the position because they promoted defensive line coach Eric Washington to defensive coordinator after Steve Wilks left to become head coach of the Cardinals.

Hoke is best known for his four seasons as head coach at Michigan. He’s also been the head coach at Ball State and San Diego State, and he finished last year as the interim head coach at Tennessee after spending most of the year as the Volunteers’ defensive line coach.