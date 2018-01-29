Brady: I hope radio host isn’t fired for comment about my daughter

Getty Images

Before the Patriots took off for Minneapolis on Monday, their quarterback cut short his weekly radio appearance on WEEI.

Tom Brady took issue with WEEI host Alex Reimer making a negative comment about Brady’s daughter during a show last week. Reimer was suspended by the station and WEEI’s parent company Entercom released an apology on Monday that called Reimer’s remark “utterly indefensible and mean‐spirited.”

During his appearance at Super Bowl Opening Night, Brady said that he does not want Reimer to lose his job as a result of the comment.

“I would certainly hope the guy is not fired. I would hate for that to happen,” Brady said. “I just think any player is protective of their kids. I never stayed away from criticism. I understand criticism is part of sports. But I certainly don’t think my children or any other children deserve to be in that. … I think we all have careers and we all make mistakes. I would hate to have someone have to change their life over something like that.”

Entercom’s statement said that Reimer remains suspended indefinitely and that the Patriots and Brady “are in support of our disciplinary response.”