Brett Favre sued over failed sports social media company

Brett Favre’s post-football career has consisted of plenty of questionable business decisions, including more than a few eyebrow-raising (and nosehair-trimming) TV commercials. One of those business decisions has gotten him sued.

According to TheBlast.com (via Deadspin), Favre and the executives at Sqor Sports face a $16 million lawsuit regarding a failed sports social media company.

Callais Capital Management invested $16 million into Sqor; CCM claims that the company “negligently and/or fraudulently misrepresented” its projected income for 2018 as $44 million. Sqor, per the lawsuit, “materially misrepresented” that it had over 325 million users and that its social reach exceeded 350 million. Sqor also allegedly claimed that athletes like Rob Gronkowski and Odell Beckham Jr. were using the network; per the lawsuit, they weren’t using the network at all.

In 2015, Favre appeared on CNBC touting Sqor.

“I think it’s sort of a snowball effect,” Favre said. “It has taken off way faster . . . than we had I guess dreamed it would have. . . . And athletes — not just your notable faces — but athletes from all over the world in sports I didn’t know existed have signed up on Sqor.”

Jeff Pearlman’s 2016 biography of Favre explains that Sqor became involved with Favre on a broad basis, steering him in the direction of a topical pain cream known as Rx Pro, whose parent company was investigated by the Justice Department. Last year, Favre appeared on FOX Business Network pushing a nasal spray that treats concussions.