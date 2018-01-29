Broncos may release, not trade, Aqib Talib

Getty Images

The Broncos are looking to trade cornerback Aqib Talib, but that may not find any trading partners.

The problem for the Broncos is that Talib is due to make an $11 million base salary in 2018, and he turns 32 next month. Teams just don’t want to make that kind of investment in a player that age, especially a player who has the history of off-field incidents and suspensions that Talib has.

Jeff Legwold of ESPN said that he asked sources with three teams if they were interested in trading for Talib, and all three said they are not, and that they expect the Broncos to cut Talib when they can’t find any team willing to trade for him.

If Talib is on the Broncos, he’ll cost $12 million against their salary cap in 2018. He has the team’s third-biggest cap hit, behind Von Miller and Demaryius Thomas.