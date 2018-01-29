Bucs make Todd Monken full-time offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced the promotion of Skyler Fulton to wide receivers coach. That will allow offensive coordinator Todd Monken to focus exclusively on his coordinator duties.

Monken had served double duty as the wide receivers coach.

Head coach Dirk Koetter, though, will continue to call plays.

Fulton first joined the Bucs during the 2016 preseason as one of the team’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching fellows. In 2016, he also served as the wide receivers/special teams coach for Citrus College.

He also has had stints at Grossmont College (2015), Colorado (2009) and his alma mater Arizona State (2005).



Fulton played receiver for three seasons under Koetter at ASU.