Chiefs announce a number of changes to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Chiefs coaching staff has undergone several changes since their season ended with a playoff loss to the Titans this month and they announce some more of them on Monday

Among the moves announced was the previously reported promotion of Mike Kafka from offensive quality control coach to quarterbacks coach and the previously reported retirement of assistant head coach Brad Childress. They also announced a change on the defensive side of the ball.

Gary Gibbs will not be back as the team’s linebackers coach after spending the last nine seasons with Kansas City. His job will be split between Mark DeLeone, who will work with inside linebackers, and Mike Smith, who will be responsible for players on the outside. DeLeone was an assistant linebackers coach while Smith was an assistant defensive line coach.

The Chiefs have also promoted Corey Matthaei to assistant offensive line coach, Joe Bleymaier to pass game analyst/assistant quarterbacks coach, and Terry Bradden to defensive quality control coach. They rounded out the moves by hiring Jay Valai and David Girardi as defensive and offensive quality control coaches.