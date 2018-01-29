Chris Long skipped White House visit last year and will again if it happens

Getty Images

President Donald Trump remains in the White House, and Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long remains adamant he won’t visit if his team wins the Super Bowl.

“No, I’m not going to the White House,” Long said Monday on Pardon My Take. “Are you kidding me?”

Long skipped the obligatory trip to the White House a year ago after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI. He was not alone, though 34 Patriots did travel to Washington, D.C.

Long, who signed with the Eagles in the offseason, uses social media to express his views. He also has backed up his words with action.

He donated all of his 2017 game checks, funding scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville and promoting educational equality in Philadelphia, Boston and St. Louis.