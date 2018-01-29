Darren Perry leaving the Packers

Getty Images

The Packers announced safeties coach Darren Perry will not return as he is leaving to “pursue other opportunities.”

“I want to thank Darren and his wife Errika for their dedication to the Packers over the last nine years,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said in a press release. “We wish Darren and his family all the best moving forward.”



Perry joined the Packers’ staff in 2009 as the safeties coach. He has coached defensive backs in the NFL for the past 16 seasons and has tutored a Pro Bowl player in seven of his past 14 seasons.

He interviewed with the Texans earlier this month and is believed to be a candidate to join the Titans, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.