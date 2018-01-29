David Andrews on playoff comebacks: No one freaks out

AP

Comeback victories have played a big part of the Patriots’ success in the postseason the last two years as both last year’s Super Bowl win over the Falcons and this year’s AFC title win over the Jaguars came after the team was down multiple scores in the fourth quarter.

On Monday night in Minnesota, safety Patrick Chung said when asked about the team’s ability to come back that “when you get punched in the face, you have to punch them back.” When it comes to finding the right way to deliver that punch, Patriots players gave different answers.

Chung leaned on the team’s mantra of doing your job while running back James White said that “sometimes it’s simply playing better.” Center David Andrews said he thinks the team merges those ideas with keeping calm and carrying on.

“I really think it’s just preparation. You never want to be in situations like we were last week or whatever, but we do a good job of trying to prepare for things like that,” Andrews said. “I think it’s just everyone in that locker room and coaches — no one freaks out. We just keep moving forward, taking it play by play. No one tries to go out there and do the impossible. One play, you’re not going to come back 10, 12, whatever it is in one play. Just keep going out there, putting things together one play at a time.”

Whether it’s adjustments, playing better or a combination of the two, the Patriots’ ability to navigate through tough situations has been key to their success and it’s a safe bet that no one will be feeling too down if the Eagles jump out to a lead on Sunday.