Donations to Eric Wood Fund top $32,000

Getty Images

NFL fans are continuing the best story of this season, donating money to causes close to their favorite players. This time it’s the Eric Wood Fund.

Wood, the Bills center who abruptly announced his retirement because of a neck injury, is supporting the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation with a goal of raising $70,000 to match his No. 70 jersey. As of this posting, fans who want to thank Wood for a great career have donated $32,272.

NFL fans have shown their generosity throughout the season. Early in the year, J.J. Watt raised millions for Hurricane Harvey victims by appealing for donations. At the end of the year, fans across America who won money playing fantasy football donated their winnings to the favorite causes of the best players on their fantasy teams. In the postseason, donations poured in from Bills fans for the foundation set up by Andy Dalton, whose touchdown pass in the final minute of the regular season knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs and put the Bills in.

In a nine-year NFL career, all with the Bills, Wood distinguished himself with his work in the community, and particular with the Children’s Hospital. He was twice the Bills’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.