The Super Bowl has come to Minneapolis. The Vikings won’t be making the non-trip trip. And their radio play-by-play announcer remains salty about the situation.

Paul Allen, unshaven and looking a little (or a lot) like Artie Lange, crashed the set of PFT Live on Monday to share his misery regarding the misfortunes of Minnesota’s NFL team. Among other things, he said that the 38-7 loss to the Eagles was even worse than the overtime thriller from eight years ago in New Orleans, punctuated by his “This is not Detroit!” rant after Brett Favre threw an interception late in regulation, with the Vikings in field goal range.

Paul said he has turned down an opportunity to attend the game between Philadelphia and New England. Plenty of Vikings fans probably feel the same way about the prospect of two other teams competing on Minnesota turf for the Lombardi Trophy.

27 responses to “Eight days later, Paul Allen is still salty about Vikings’ loss

  4. zerotrophiessince1961 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 12:59 pm
    … this is too funny. PA is the perfect announcer for his salty, homer, don’t know football fanbase.
    Looks like someone is still salty about their season as well.

  6. 8 days of a little salt? Ha! Raiders are still uber-salty about the correct application of the Tuck Rule 17yrs ago! Rams still saltily cast false aspersions about a taped-walkthru 17yrs ago, despite for the past decade being known to be a false.

  8. Why would he do any different? What Vikings fan wants to watch this game and be reminded how our team failed to show up for the most important game in franchise history?
    As far as the game is concerened, the difference between US Bank Stadium and Philly, besides the obvious quality of the venue, is that we actually have security that will take care of all the Philly trash that happens to walk through the door. Keep it classy Philly.. To the players of the Eagles, sorry about your fanbase. I’d rather watch re-runs on HGTV or PBS than see these bufoons in our stadium.. At the end of the day, you will have hoisted the Lombardi as many times as the Vikes. ZERO.

  9. Minnesota and their fans have proven that they just couldn’t handle the meat grinder that is going up against a big time northeast city and its fan base in the big moment. Philly and their fans just went about business as usual, and they ate them up and spit them out. Now the Viking fans and media people crying about it a week later is just solidifying the fact that they couldnt hang.

  12. Haa he’s just as salty as their fans. How many people think that eagles fans would not be an issue if the vikings had won the game. They talked so much crap on here all season long. Constantly crowding and trolling articles that had nothing to do with the vikings. Now they wanna cry abbout it and play the poor me card. I’m hoping most of them were kids, because as a grown man, id be embarrassed to act like that.

    One of the few things I certain about this playoff season was that Philly and Minnesota would be a competitive game with each team having an opportunity to win in the fourth quarter. Instead, the Vikings were abysmal in every phase of the game for all four quarters. It was stunning how poorly they played.
  15. Minnesota and their fans have proven that they just couldn’t handle the meat grinder that is going up against a big time northeast city and its fan base in the big moment. Philly and their fans just went about business as usual, and they ate them up and spit them out.

    Philly has done jack in the last 60 years. What exactly is business as usual for the Eagles? Losing?

  16. Not surprising — PA is a bigger homer than ariani.

    And you gotta chuckle at the razzle-dazzle guy giving fans credit for the Eagles win. Tough guys on the internet and tough in a home stadium with 60,000 fans. The local Eagles fans here in MN are being treated with respect, but man are they meek compared to the Pats fans.

  18. For a moment after reading the headline , I was trying to figure out why the owner of the Seahawks gives a damn about the Vikings.

    Anyway you cut it , that Vikings – Saints playoff game was one for the ages .

  20. aypeeswhippingstick says:
    January 29, 2018 at 1:52 pm
    We’re talking about a football organization that has literally never risen to the occasion in almost 60 years now. Tell me again what the definition of insanity is Minnesota?
    What do you even mean by that? Its not like they tried to fail.

  21. PA is one big whiny pouting baby when it comes to Viking losses. I hate to see my Vikings lose but I get a kick out of him on a Monday after a loss. His show is hideous but Mondays can be great after a loss and to hear him suffer.

  22. This guy is an embarrassment to football announcers. He’s the reason why Vikings fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL. They just parrot his ridiculous homerism without being realistic. An announcers job is to be objective so the fans have a grounded sense of reality. This guy is the exact opposite of that.

  24. PA has only been here since 1998 so he still believes it’s possible for the Vikings to win the Super Bowl. I had that notion beaten out of me long ago. I still love to cheer for them but it’s a lot easier to get over a loss when you don’t have any expectations.

  26. The Favre call was classic.

    Saints played a tough game, on the road, with 22 players lost to IR. They lost in a game they were not expected to get to. The wisdom you gain from the 2017 season, get the #1 seed. Vikings should have learned this from 2009 when the Saints were the #1 seed and won at home. Home teams have a much better chance of winning playoff games and Conference Championship Games.

    The #1 seed from the 2018 season will have the easiest shot at the Super Bowl.

    Vikings playoff record in Conference Championships:

    4 wins* (Of these 3 were at home. *Lost the 4 Super Bowls they went to.)
    6 losses in a row (Of these games 5 were on the road.)

    See you on the couch again Vikings! Let Stefon know we said hello and have some popcorn for him.

  27. I lived in the Twin Cities for a few years. What made football tough was listening to the worst football announcer I had ever heard, Paul Allen. What a hack. He was a horse racing announcer who got promoted way beyond his talent level.

