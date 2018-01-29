Eight days later, Paul Allen is still salty about Vikings’ loss

Getty Images

The Super Bowl has come to Minneapolis. The Vikings won’t be making the non-trip trip. And their radio play-by-play announcer remains salty about the situation.

Paul Allen, unshaven and looking a little (or a lot) like Artie Lange, crashed the set of PFT Live on Monday to share his misery regarding the misfortunes of Minnesota’s NFL team. Among other things, he said that the 38-7 loss to the Eagles was even worse than the overtime thriller from eight years ago in New Orleans, punctuated by his “This is not Detroit!” rant after Brett Favre threw an interception late in regulation, with the Vikings in field goal range.

Paul said he has turned down an opportunity to attend the game between Philadelphia and New England. Plenty of Vikings fans probably feel the same way about the prospect of two other teams competing on Minnesota turf for the Lombardi Trophy.