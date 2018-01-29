LeGarrette Blount’s postseason success puts him in Hall of Fame company

Getty Images

LeGarrette Blount had eight rushing touchdowns in the eight postseason games he played for the Patriots, and he’s had two rushing touchdowns in his two postseason games with the Eagles. As he prepares to face his old team in Super Bowl LII, he’s in some very exclusive company.

With 10 career postseason rushing touchdowns, Blount is already in seventh place in NFL history. And the six running backs ahead of him are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Here’s the list of players in NFL history with double-digit rushing touchdowns in the postseason:

Emmitt Smith, 19

Franco Harris, 16

Thurman Thomas, 16

Terrell Davis, 12

John Riggins, 12

Marcus Allen, 11

LeGarrette Blount, 10

The 31-year-old Blount has never been selected to a Pro Bowl and doesn’t have the Hall of Fame résumé of those other running backs. But he’s had a very good career, especially when the games matter most.