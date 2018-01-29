LeGarrette Blount’s postseason success puts him in Hall of Fame company

January 29, 2018
LeGarrette Blount had eight rushing touchdowns in the eight postseason games he played for the Patriots, and he’s had two rushing touchdowns in his two postseason games with the Eagles. As he prepares to face his old team in Super Bowl LII, he’s in some very exclusive company.

With 10 career postseason rushing touchdowns, Blount is already in seventh place in NFL history. And the six running backs ahead of him are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Here’s the list of players in NFL history with double-digit rushing touchdowns in the postseason:

Emmitt Smith, 19
Franco Harris, 16
Thurman Thomas, 16
Terrell Davis, 12
John Riggins, 12
Marcus Allen, 11
LeGarrette Blount, 10

The 31-year-old Blount has never been selected to a Pro Bowl and doesn’t have the Hall of Fame résumé of those other running backs. But he’s had a very good career, especially when the games matter most.

  2. Consummate teammate as well – doesn’t show up in the stats, but does show up in his reactions to teammates’ success and theirs to his. Dude is a big contributor to a positive locker room culture.

  4. He also showed in college he has a right cross that probably would have worked in pro boxing. Just ask Bryan Hout (who looked to have it coming).

  5. Good player, a better teammate, and had an exuberance for the game that made him a real fan favorite among Pats fans. I’m sure Philly fans feel the same way.

  6. Interesting career. Bucs fans probably hate Blount, Steelers fans definitely hate Blount, in fact the 30 fan bases that are not Eagles or Patriots fans probably hate Blount.

    The two fan bases whose teams are in the Super Bowl this year are big Blount fans.

  7. He’s a fun guy to watch. He’s had a hard road to the NFL after what happened at Oregon and while his career has not been without some speed bumps, he’s been a very good player and for the most part, has stayed out of trouble.

  9. No way he is in the Hall of Fame. He’s just a player who his fortunate to be on teams in the playoffs, and he uses his thick body to run a TD in, on the goal line. He’s not a game changing back.

  11. Yeah, no. I mean, if Dungy is in the Hall I guess anything is possible. That’s not a knock, he made the most of his opportunities and I’m sure he’ll hold a special place in the hearts of those fanbases, but no way does he belong in the Hall.

  13. This guy has crafted a long and productive career out of a rather limited set of skills. The greatest compliment I believe you can give anyone is that they got that absolute most out of their natural talent. That certainly applies to Blount.

    He’s also a poster boy for why you don’t give up on 21 year old kids who make stupid mistakes.

  15. Look, I’m all for second chances, we all make mistakes. But to call it a ‘hard road,’ when he was the one who threw the punch, does a complete disservice to those who have had a truly hard road. Also, he wasn’t a bystander, so it isn’t a passive ‘what happened,’ or some chance ill event that befell him. He happened, and was fortunate his suspension was reduced.

  16. Not nearly HOF worthy, but a great addition on & off the field for the Eagles this year. Not sure what he was like early in his career, but he’s been the consummate professional here in Philadelphia.

  18. Going to the Patriots straightened him out, similar to joining the Army. It was his last best chance and he made the most of it while learning to mature and be a good teammate.

  19. detroitfanatic says:
    January 29, 2018 at 3:32 pm
    The Bucs found thire diamond in the rough, and cut him after a successful season. They deserve their last decade.
    ———-
    I’m not disagreeing with your statement but Blount would have been a top 1-3 round selection had he not punched a guy after a game and got kicked out of Oregon. Dude was a stud but he hurt his own draft stock by losing control of his emotions. Other than that I 100% agree with you.

