Mark Ingram: I feel like my career is ascending

Saints running back Mark Ingram would have had the final year of his contract voided if he was named a first-team All-Pro this season, but Ingram didn’t get the nod and remains tied to the Saints for one more year.

Ingram will be 29 once that year is up and there have been a lot of running backs who saw their production slip dramatically once they hit 30. Speaking from the Pro Bowl, Ingram pointed to DeAngelo Williams as an example of a back who remained productive past his 30th birthday and said he believes he can do the same thing.

“I feel like my career is ascending,” Ingram said, via the New Orleans Advocate. “I feel like my best ball is ahead of me.”

Ingram has played in every game over the last two seasons and has set new career bests for all-purpose yards each season while scoring 22 touchdowns. That lends some support to his argument, although the presence of Alvin Kamara and needs in other areas might push Ingram to prove it with another team.