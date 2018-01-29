Michael Irvin thinks the Cowboys should keep Dez Bryant

Getty Images

The Cowboys are expected to squeeze receiver Dez Bryant to take a pay cut this offseason and, if he won’t agree to one, to cut him.

Cowboys Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin takes issue with the possibility of the team parting ways with Dez Bryant.

“You don’t find No. 1 receivers hanging off trees like leaves,” Irvin said on Monday’s Dan Patrick Show. “So what you gonna do, let Dez go? Who they got to replace him? . . . You don’t find them this easily, and the Cowboys would be stupid — stupid — to let this boy go right now.”

Irvin didn’t disagree with the question that something needs to change, but he still thinks the connection between Bryant and quarterback Dak Prescott needs work, with Prescott learning (for example) to throw the ball to Bryant even when it’s not in the plan in order to harness his “positive energy.”

Irvin has a good point; unless the Cowboys have a plan for replacing Dez as the team’s top wideout, they need to find a way to keep him. If they do, however, they need to get him to play more like a No. 1 wideout.

Even if they do, it’s hard to justify keeping him at a salary of $12.5 million and a cap number of $16.5 million. Which opens the door perhaps to a restructured deal that allows him to make back whatever pay cut he takes based on his performance.