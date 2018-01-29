Mike McCoy: We’ll find out what our players do and adjust accordingly

Getty Images

The Cardinals held a press conference with new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy on Monday and questions about his plans couldn’t help but reference one missing piece of the puzzle in Arizona.

With Carson Palmer retiring, the identity of the team’s starting quarterback is up in the air. McCoy expressed a preference for “one that’s going to win a lot of games” and said that any ideas about the specifics of the offense are going to have to wait.

“We’re gonna find out what our players do best and we’ll adjust accordingly,” McCoy said.

McCoy does know that he’ll have running back David Johnson and talked about putting him to work both on the ground and through the air. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t announced his plans for the coming season, but McCoy referenced Fitzgerald being “excited” when the two men spoke and made a few other references that suggested he expects to have the veteran back for another year.

If so, that will leave quarterback as the biggest variable for McCoy to work around in Arizona.