Mike Waufle retires as Bills defensive line coach

Getty Images

The Bills will have a different defensive line coach in head coach Sean McDermott’s second year on the job.

The team announced Monday that Mike Waufle has retired after 20 seasons as an NFL assistant. The 2017 season was the only one of those years spent in Buffalo.

Waufle made previous stops with the Rams, Raiders and Giants and was the Giants’ defensive line coach when they beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII thanks in large part to the five sacks his unit picked up in the contest.

The Bills are promoting John Teerlinck from assistant defensive line coach to fill Waufle’s spot. Aaron Whitecotton will move from being McDermott’s administrative assistant to assisting Teerlinck.