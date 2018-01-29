MLB forces Cleveland to relinquish offensive logo

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 29, 2018, 1:45 PM EST
Getty Images

Get a load of this. In other popular sports, when teams persist in perpetuating offensive stereotypes, the league office does something about it.

According to David Waldstein of the New York Times, the Cleveland baseball team will stop using their grinning caricature Chief Wahoo logo in 2019, since the league office declared it no longer appropriate.

Hmm.

There have been protests over the use of the cartoon interpretation of a Native American for years, and the team has gradually stepped away from its daily use. But now, commissioner Rob Manfred has finally pressured Cleveland owner Paul Dolan to get rid of it for good.

Manfred said in a statement that the team “ultimately agreed with my position that the logo is no longer appropriate for on-field use in Major League Baseball, and I appreciate Mr. Dolan’s acknowledgment that removing it from the on-field uniform by the start of the 2019 season is the right course.”

“We have consistently maintained that we are cognizant and sensitive to both sides of the discussion,” Dolan said in a statement issued by the league. “While we recognize many of our fans have a longstanding attachment to Chief Wahoo, I’m ultimately in agreement with Commissioner Manfred’s desire to remove the logo from our uniforms in 2019.”

The team will continue to sell existing stock featuring the logo, but the league’s website won’t sell it any longer, and it won’t be featured on uniforms or the stadium.

Of course, a percentage of the team’s fans will rally behind the old logo, and Dolan going #bothsides in a statement that may or may not have involved his arm being twisted behind his back won’t do anything to deter that minority which insists on retaining its right to offend another minority.

Then again, obstinate defiance in the face of something that’s clearly offensive is nothing new. In other popular sports. Or so we’ve heard.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “MLB forces Cleveland to relinquish offensive logo

  3. “What’s next? Banning cartoon editorials of our presidents with exaggerated features?”

    There’s quite a difference between making a humorous image of a president as opposed to insulting an entire race. That’s an invalid comparison.

    Though I do agree with you there has to be a balance on the PC front.

  4. Welcome to capitalism, people.

    If your conduct is offensive, it hurts the product and profits.

    The outrage by the far right is interesting. The league took action to protect the product. That is what happens when the market dictates the product. That’s how it works.

  5. honalulublue says:
    January 29, 2018 at 1:50 pm
    BS! What’s next? Banning cartoon editorials of our presidents with exaggerated features? This land of PC is NOT the America I love or want.

    ————————
    Its all about who is being depicted. Some people you can dump on every way imaginable and its not just allowed but even celebrated by many. Some are taboo not to be touched or that same many will object.

  6. All those snowflakes who ditched the NFL for more baseball are freaking out right now.

    Personally, I support and respect private businesses. Dolan is a rich man, he knows what’s good for himself and the game of baseball. 🙂

  9. Snyder will never cave and I respect him for that. What is so offensive about being the mascot of a wildly successful sports franchise? How is it offensive at all? Just because they are using a certain race of human as their mascot to represent their team, THAT’S offensive? It would be different if they were using it in a disrespectful way, but come on. People will complain about anything these days.

  11. Maybe they can just rename to the Cleveland Buttercups…. but then that might offend someone.

    How is a grinning indian offensive?

  12. If you are really really really bothered that a team would be asked to change a logo, you are pretty much the definition of “snowflake.”

    Sorry boys, but at times businesses will do things that you don’t like. That’s that nature of business, whether you snowflakes like it or not.

  13. Arm twisting is a polite way of saying outright blackmail was done to make this happen. Threats were made and this is the result. And it’s not the right side doing this it’s the left side.

  21. pubesoap says:

    January 29, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    If they truly thought it offensive then it would be discontinued immediately. Not next season.
    __________________________________________________________________________________
    Gotta make sure they sell as many shirts/hats with the logo on it this year before discontinuing it.

  22. Baseball is experiencing a slow and inevitable death. The average age of a baseball viewer is 53 years old. The game is from a slower age. Baseball is struggling to find ways to make the game appealing to todays tech generation. Pace of game rules will have no effect in changing baseball’s downward trajectory. Baseball is going the way of board games.

  23. Lads, if you are offended by other names or logos, feel free to have your voices heard.

    In the meantime “others are doing it” is no more effective a defense than “other drivers were speeding too.”

    That being said, it seems deplorable that people would get so angry that a team would care about not annoying customers.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!