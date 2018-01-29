Monday morning one-liners

AP

Bills fans are commemorating C Eric Wood‘s retirement with donations to his foundation.

Was the Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry‘s final game in Dolphins colors?

Several Patriots are trying for their third Super Bowl ring.

What can the Jets take from the Eagles’ approach to building their team?

Ravens S Eric Weddle was on the winning side in the Pro Bowl.

Bengals linebackers coach Jim Haslett shared some of his thoughts on UCF LB Shaquem Griffin.

The Browns may be looking for a left tackle early in the draft.

The Steelers secondary got some criticism.

Texans P Shane Lechler‘s career punting yards stretch 39 miles.

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton had a productive Pro Bowl.

Jaguars WR Allen Robinson is itching to get back in action.

Titans DL Jurrell Casey has long-range plans.

A strip-sack made Broncos LB Von Miller the choice for defensive MVP at the Pro Bowl.

With the Pro Bowl over, a pivotal offseason for Chiefs QB Alex Smith is fully underway.

A few Senior Bowl players that might interest the Chargers.

A late touchdown pass by Raiders QB Derek Carr allowed the AFC Pro Bowlers to double the payday of the NFC squad.

Former Cowboys CB Everson Walls shared memories of his coaches.

Former Giants DE Justin Tuck has some experience facing the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich is trying to win the championship that eluded his father.

Which wide receivers should the Redskins consider in the draft?

Former Bears coach Lovie Smith thinks Brian Urlacher should be voted into the Hall of Fame this week.

The Lions are nearing the end of their wait for a new coach.

Ted Thompson is at work in his new role with the Packers.

When will the Vikings make their quarterback decision?

Falcons DE Takk McKinley drew inspiration from his late grandmother well beyond the draft.

A look at arguments for and against a new Panthers stadium.

Saints QB Drew Brees‘ sons staged a fight for the cameras on Sunday.

What did Buccaneers LB Kwon Alexander learn at the Pro Bowl?

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson‘s closed out the season with a pair of interceptions.

A look at how Rams WR Cooper Kupp ranked against other rookie receivers.

49ers WR Marquise Goodwin jumped over a Lamborghini.

Is S Earl Thomas going to leave the Seahawks?