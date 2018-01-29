Panthers re-sign Greg Van Roten

Getty Images

The Panthers announced they have re-signed offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to a two-year deal. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent.

Van Roten, 27, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2012. Green Bay waived him after the preseason but re-signed him to the practice squad and later promoted him back to the active roster. He appeared in 10 games in two seasons with the Packers.

Green Bay cut him in 2014, and he had a brief stint in Seattle before signing with Jacksonville in February 2017.

Van Roten joined the Panthers after the Jaguars cut him following the draft.

He appeared in 10 games with the Panthers this season.