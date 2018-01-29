Pat Shurmur holds onto a couple of Giants assistants

AP

The Giants are holding onto a couple of their offensive assistants from last year’s coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, Craig Johnson will remain the running backs coach on Pat Shurmur’s staff. Johnson joined the Giants as part of Tom Coughlin’s staff in 2014, survived the transition to Ben McAdoo in 2016 and will now work under his third head coach.

Lunda Wells will be retained, but he is moving to a new job. Wells has been an assistant offensive line coach for the last five years and will take on a role as the team’s tight ends coach in 2018.

The Giants also held onto linebackers coach Bill McGovern. The team has filled out the defensive and special teams coaching groups, but still has a few openings on the offensive side of the ball.