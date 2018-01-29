Pat Shurmur spoke to “inspired” Odell Beckham over the weekend

Getty Images

During his introductory press conference on Friday, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said that he had not spoken to wide receiver Odell Beckham since taking the job but things changed over the last few days.

During an interview with Mike Golic and Trey Wingo of ESPN Radio, Shurmur said that he and Beckham have since gotten in touch.

“I’ve already spoken to him,” Shurmur said, via NJ.com. “Obviously we can talk about, ‘Hey, how’s it going? Nice to meet you’ stuff. But, in talking to him, he sounds inspired to get ready to have a really good year, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Shurmur said last Friday that he was giving Beckham a “clean slate,” but feels the “need to talk to him about what we’re looking for from a guy who plays from the New York Giants.” Giants co-owner John Mara said that he wanted that conversation to happen before moving forward on further talks about a new deal. The Giants exercised their option on Beckham’s contract for the 2018 season, which sets him up to make a salary of $8.459 million.