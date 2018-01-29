Pro Bowl ratings up, with a caveat

Posted by Mike Florio on January 29, 2018, 11:11 AM EST
AP

Good news: The Pro Bowl ratings increased from 4.6 in 2017 to 5.9 in 2018. That’s a spike of 28 percent.

Bad news: The increased rating came from the combined broadcast of the game on both ESPN and ABC.

It’s impossible to know what the ratings would have been if the game had been confined, as it was last year, to ESPN. Sunday’s game was the first ESPN/ABC simulcast of the Pro Bowl, returning the game to the three-letter network where it had aired 22 prior times.

So the news hardly means that everything has been fixed, especially as it relates to a football game that isn’t really a football game.

21 responses to “Pro Bowl ratings up, with a caveat

  2. “Bad news: The increased rating came from the combined broadcast of the game on both ESPN and ABC.”
    ———————-

    WTF? How is increased ratings being spun as “bad news”? It’s not like the fan is watching the game on two different television sets. The only important number is total viewership, which is up.

  4. I wish you all would treat this like the Wonderlic score leaks…recognize (in your opinion) it shouldn’t be reported on and just ignore it. I hate seeing new stories pop up and then realizing it’s about a garbage fest that should not be played or witnessed.

  5. “So the news hardly means that everything has been fixed, especially as it relates to a football game that isn’t really a football game.”
    ————-

    Stop trying so hard at being “edgy”. Not everything has to be about anger and entitlement whining. Pro Bowl viewership is up – that’s all that matters.

    And the Pro Bowl is just a fun game for the stars to be together once a year. They don’t need to be killing each other on the field for it to be a football game.

  6. Proves the game should always be televised on a broadcast network. ESPN lost its luster years ago. ESPN used to showcase talented personalities like Stuart Scott. Now they parade Jamele Hill around.

  8. I didn’t even know it was on. Watched the last 15 minutes of some golf match waiting for 60 Minutes. Some awards show was on at 7 instead of 60M so I turned the TV off. 15 minutes of my TV being on yesterday, sure wasn’t wasted on the Pro Bowl.

  10. theamericanrebellionblog says:
    January 29, 2018 at 11:24 am
    you know what would be cool? if you could just admit…… it’s the anthem sitters. and whiney entitled players

    It isn’t about the anthem sitters oh ye who probably never wore a uniform. It is about bad product on the field. Some of us that risked blood for this country don’t care about the anthem sitters. We fought for people to have that right, and all the other ones as well. It’s about a crappy product on the field. The games are bad, the lack of parity is bad, and the reffing is bad. Games seem to be decided by the stripes. That’s why no one is watching.

  12. theamericanrebellionblog says:
    January 29, 2018 at 11:24 am
    you know what would be cool? if you could just admit…… it’s the anthem sitters. and whiney entitled players
    ——-
    There are not that many of you anyway. You guys are all going to go and watch good wholesome
    programming Monday Night Raw and XFL so it won’t matter to you anyway seeing how your crowd is done with football.

  13. Cynical much? Not sure why you guys feel the need to end nearly every article with a shot against the very entity that allows you to make you living. Strange.

  14. First time I’ve watched it in years, but it was by accident. I was bored, turned on the TV, and bam, there it was. I feel responsible for the numbers going up.

  15. Only watched a few minutes in the second half, but it was bad. It seemed more like a scrimmage, without hitting and tackling. The entire game should just be one big skills competition, that would be more entertaining. A true flag football game may have been more entertaining then that garbage.

  17. You call that football. I wasted 1 hour of my life on that? Didn’t even see 1 legitimate tackle. The refs even blew the whistle before a running back was even touched. Never again.

  18. Something interesting to point out is that the Pro Bowl practices at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando cost nothing to attend and are much more fun than the actual game. Granted, you have to be down here in Orlando, but you get to literally see the players up close and they interact with fans. Von Miller came over to sign autographs, reached over the barricade to pick up a little kid with a football and let him throw a pass to him. To me this was much more entertaining than seeing the meaningless game that you have to pay for, so we’ll be doing this every year as long as they keep the event in Orlando.

  19. NFL season ends with championship Sunday. Talking heads disrespect those two games by repeating and repeating the teams are playing for the right to be in the super bowl ignoring it’s championship games. Two weeks following are way to long in between a football game and the nonsense that goes on in the media over a football game ruins what it’s about.

  21. My grandparents watch the pro-bowl, but they do not have cable. I do not watch the pro-bowl, and I have cable. There is the problem (for ESPN).

