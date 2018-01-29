Raiders announce Brian Callahan as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Raiders made the hiring of Brian Callahan as quarterbacks coach official, announcing the move Monday.

Callahan also interviewed with the Titans and the Jets.

In Oakland, he will work for offensive coordinator Greg Olson and head coach Jon Gruden in Oakland. His father, Bill Callahan, served as Gruden’s offensive coordinator in Gruden’s first stint in Oakland.

Callahan is entering his ninth season as an NFL coach, having spent six seasons with the Broncos (2010-15) and two years with the Lions (2016-17).

The Raiders also reportedly interviewed Louisiana Tech quarterbacks coach and ex-49ers quarterback Tim Rattay for the job.