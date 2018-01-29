Report: George Godsey to coach Lions’ quarterbacks

Getty Images

The Lions are expected to add Jeff Davidson, George Godsey and Brian Stewart to their coaching staff, according to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News. Davidson will coach the offensive line; Godsey will coach the quarterbacks; and Stewart will coach the defensive backs.

Godsey spent last season as the Lions’ defensive assistant/special projects, but the former Georgia Tech quarterback’s specialty is coaching quarterbacks. He coached the Texans’ quarterbacks in 2014 before becoming the team’s offensive coordinator in 2015-16.

He worked for the Patriots from 2011-13, coaching the tight ends his last two seasons in New England.

Davidson has coached in the NFL the past 23 seasons. He served as the Broncos’ offensive line coach last season after previous stops in San Diego, Minnesota, Carolina, Cleveland, New England and New Orleans.

Stewart returns to the NFL after eight seasons in the college ranks, including last season at Rice. He served as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator in 2007-08 and also spent time with the Texans, Chargers and Eagles.