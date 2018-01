Getty Images

The Titans are hiring Dean Pees as their defensive coordinator, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Pees, 68, retired earlier this month as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator.

He has 45 years of coaching experience, spending the past six in Baltimore. The Ravens beat the 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII with Pees as their defensive coordinator.

Pees replaces Dick LeBeau, who the Titans parted ways with after three seasons.

Pees’ son, Matt, will join the Titans’ staff, too, via Wolf.