Rob Gronkowski not expected at first media appearance

Getty Images

The NFL is going to kick off its first made-for-TV event without one of its biggest stars.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is not expected to participate in tonight’s “Opening Night” (the artist formerly known as media day).

That’s #asexpected, since Gronkowski remains in the concussion protocol, and players generally do not do interviews until cleared. That’s not a hard-and-fast rule (Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has talked while in the protocol), but most players will take the opportunity to not participate in what has largely become a circus with a few reporters invited to watch.

Of course, Gronkowski is not most players, and the chance to entertain is something he might actually miss.