Rob Moore expected to be Titans WR coach

Titans 2017 first-round pick Corey Davis closed out his rookie year with a pair of touchdown catches against the Patriots in the divisional round of the playoffs and he’ll be working with a new wide receivers coach as he tries to build on that in his second season.

Per a report from Adam Caplan of ESPN, that coach is expected to be Rob Moore. Moore recently interviewed with new Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Moore played 10 years in the NFL for the Jets and Cardinals and spent the last three years as the wide receivers coach for the Raiders. His first NFL coaching experience came in 2013 and 2014 as a member of Doug Marrone’s staff with the Bills, so he’ll get a couple of chances a year to match up with his former boss.

Davis, Rishard Matthews, Taywan Taylor and Tajae Sharpe are under contract at receiver in Tennessee for next season while Eric Decker and Harry Douglas are set for free agency.