Robby Anderson pleads not guilty to nine charges from January arrest

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was in court Monday to enter a plea on nine criminal charges resulting from his arrest in Florida on January 19.

According to multiple reports, Anderson pleaded not guilty to all the charges in a Broward County courtroom. Among the charges are three felony counts for harming a public servant or their family, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens on and speeding after being pulled over by police for going 105 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The police report from the arrest accuses Anderson of telling the arresting officer that he was going to “f–k [his wife] and n-t in her eye.”

Anderson’s attorney denied those accusations earlier this month.