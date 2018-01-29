Roger Goodell: Catch rules not what “people really want”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 29, 2018, 4:51 PM EST
Getty Images

During a recent appearance on PFT Live, NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay said that aspects of the league’s rules governing what constitutes a catch will be discussed by the group again this offseason and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell offered some thoughts on the topic Monday.

Goodell was a guest on Colin Cowherd’s FOX Sports Radio show and was asked if he’s somewhat concerned that fans watching games are confused about whether they see a catch or not.

“I’m not just somewhat concerned, I am concerned. We just had five Hall of Fame receivers and several coaches come in just two weeks ago to focus on the catch/no-catch rule. You want there to be clarity from an officiating standpoint and a coaching and player standpoint. … I think here you might have clarity in a large element of it, but what happens is that it’s not the rule that people really want.”

Goodell said one of those Hall of Fame receivers once said to him that “fans want catches” while Goodell said he is looking for “more clarity and frankly more excitement” rather than lengthy reviews breaking down each play to see if it passes muster. Goodell said that he sees particular confusion when it comes to players going to the ground, so that may be where the league looks to tweak a rule that has long been problematic.

19 responses to “Roger Goodell: Catch rules not what “people really want”

  1. IF it hits the ground it is not a catch. Just keep the ball of the ground. It has worked in backyards for the past 5,000 years. Even cavemen did it like that. Don’t try to fix what isn’t broken. The ground is lava, and the ball can’t touch it.

  2. The NFL had to give Rodge his new 200 MILLION $ Ninny to Suck on to keep his Mouth Shut on the CTE Brain Trauma Files.

  4. Dear Roger: I am about to retire from football fandom because of the rules-not just the catch but all the rules you added to the sport. Almost every kick-off and punt return has a flag thrown. Is that coaching, self discipline or refereeing? The game has become quite boring.

  5. Define a Catch as it was pre-Calvin Johnson rule… BOOM, more catches.

    Offset the increase in offensive productivity with a return to pre-2015 Defensive Holding penalties where Hand Checking no longer constitutes Defensive Holding, grant a 5 yard penalty and replay of down – no auto first down garbage.

  6. By the time they’re done, it’s going to be virtually impossible to throw an incompletion to a jumping receiver.

    They should just go back to the rule the way it was before: the ball can’t touch the ground, no exceptions, no special judgment calls to make, etc.

  10. With the rules and the NFL management today, I am down to watching one game a week….the Patriot game because I love excellence. After Brady and Belichick retire then I will no longer watch the NFL at all.

  11. Just let the divas say if they caught it or not. The NFL is terrible. Just get rid of the refs and let the people via computers etc determine everything.

  12. And some poeple wonder why interest in the NFL is diminishing.

    Just spot the Pats 8-points during the anthem each week and let’s be done with it. What’s a “catch” for them CLEARLY isn’t for the Steelers and Bills when they played them.

    As you were!

  14. It’s easy. Two feet down (or a part of the body down that makes a play dead on contact) and clear possession of the ball. That means tucking it in, or stretching it out, or just turning and lowering your shoulder into a tackle.
    The ground can cause a fumble if the player had possession and was not down by contact.

    No need to over-complicate it. If a player has clear control of the ball. he caught it. What happens beyond that isn’t necessary to determine a catch. If it comes loose, it’s a fumble. If he doesn’t get 2 feet down in bounds, it’s out of bounds, if he stretches it across the goal line, it’s a TD.

  15. The rule we have now is fine just be consistent in enforcement….meaning keep Riveron out of the process and the Pats must be penalized other teams that hold and interfere

  17. Maybe you could require the athletes to stand for the National Anthem as well. I am pretty confident that for 90 percent of them there is not another job that would pay them the annual salary they receive for playing a game. Just a little thing.

  18. Do the fans want more fumbles? Cause that’s the big side effect here.
    Ball came out when you hit the ground? Fumble.
    2 feet down and you get hit? Fumble.

  19. For the first 90 years of NFL football everyone knew a catch when they saw one.
    Then came Roger and his gang that can’t shoot straight and in short order not only does no one seem to know what a catch is anymore but what we are watching bears little resemblance to what we once knew as NFL football

