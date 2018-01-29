Tom Brady cuts off interview over comments about daughter

Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s hand might not be 100 percent, but he’s still able to use it to hang up a phone.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Brady cut short his normal weekly interview with WEEI in Boston because of some remarks made about his daughter by one of the station’s host, and said he was evaluating whether to do the show again.

Apparently WEEI host Alex Reimer referred to Brady’s daughter in a derogatory fashion in reference to some scenes from Brady’s “Tom vs. Time” documentary.

The station deleted the audio from its website, but it’s the internet and nothing ever really goes away, and the station might have to wear this one for a bit.

Regardless of market or allegiance, kids of athletes ought to be off-limits, so Brady exercising his parental alternative here is fine.

And keeping things close to the vest is apparently going to be the order of the week for the Patriots quarterback. Asked yesterday about the condition of his right hand, which was injured in practice the week before the AFC Championship Game, Brady told ESPN yesterday he was making progress.

I’m still working on it,” Brady said. “Again, it was only 11 days ago when I hurt it, but I think we’re in a decent place and hopefully it can get better over the course of the next seven days. Not quite where I want it to be right now, but hopefully by game time it should be.”

He’ll have a chance to expound on those topics tonight, if he chooses to.