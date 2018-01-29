Tom Brady cuts off interview over comments about daughter

Tom Brady‘s hand might not be 100 percent, but he’s still able to use it to hang up a phone.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Brady cut short his normal weekly interview with WEEI in Boston because of some remarks made about his daughter by one of the station’s host, and said he was evaluating whether to do the show again.

Apparently WEEI host Alex Reimer referred to Brady’s daughter in a derogatory fashion in reference to some scenes from Brady’s “Tom vs. Time” documentary.

The station deleted the audio from its website, but it’s the internet and nothing ever really goes away, and the station might have to wear this one for a bit.

Regardless of market or allegiance, kids of athletes ought to be off-limits, so Brady exercising his parental alternative here is fine.

And keeping things close to the vest is apparently going to be the order of the week for the Patriots quarterback. Asked yesterday about the condition of his right hand, which was injured in practice the week before the AFC Championship Game, Brady told ESPN yesterday he was making progress.

I’m still working on it,” Brady said. “Again, it was only 11 days ago when I hurt it, but I think we’re in a decent place and hopefully it can get better over the course of the next seven days. Not quite where I want it to be right now, but hopefully by game time it should be.”

He’ll have a chance to expound on those topics tonight, if he chooses to.

23 responses to “Tom Brady cuts off interview over comments about daughter

  2. I make no secret that I don’t like the Pats or TB12. I think he is a smug, arrogant individual who has thrived because of Bill Belichick. Put him on any other team and I think he is the 199th pick. But I am siding with him today, without reservation and without hesitation. This is about football, not family. Leave his family out of it. That is WAY out of bounds.

  3. “Kids of athletes should be off limits” Really? Shouldn’t ALL kids be off limits to this type of behavior?

  4. I respect the author of this article not reprinting what was said about someone’s kid. I’m curious about what was said, but if it’s derogatory about a kid, then not worth repeating.

  5. What business has any reporter got commenting on Brady’s daughter? Its no different to the President with his son. Children should be off limits to the press. They write enough rubbish and lies, without bringing children in to the conversation.

  10. Some nerve. I get to talk smack about my daughter doing something annoying, but you don’t get to. Reiss should watch out for flying footballs. I’m not talking about at Gillette…I mean EVERYWHERE he goes: supermarket, movie theater, package store, work, gym…

  11. Alex Reimer is a 24 year old who spends much of his on air time discussed his gay lifestyle. He wants to be a shock jock. Hopefully EEI will dump him permanently.

  15. hewholaughslastlaughsbest says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:21 am
    “Reiss is a Bully.”

    holidlove says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:24 am
    Some nerve. I get to talk smack about my daughter doing something annoying, but you don’t get to. Reiss should watch out for flying footballs. I’m not talking about at Gillette…I mean EVERYWHERE he goes: supermarket, movie theater, package store, work, gym…

    —————————————————–

    Please don’t confuse Mike Reiss (of ESPN), who is an all round good guy with Alex Reimer (of WEEI), who is an annoying POS.

  17. Its worth noting this was not said during the interview. So I dont even think the call in happened. He likely didnt call in at all after hearing about this.

  18. reddzen says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I make no secret that I don’t like the Pats or TB12. I think he is a smug, arrogant individual who has thrived because of Bill Belichick. Put him on any other team and I think he is the 199th pick.
    —————————————————————————————————————————-
    Right. I’m sure in articles about Belichick you tell everyone that he’s not that great a coach and has never won anything without Brady.

  19. I am not a Tom Brady fan, I agree he is full of himself and nothing without Belichick and cheating. But, good for him his kids are off limits.

  22. Do people actually read the article before replying? Mike Reiss is not the one that is being complained about. Reiss is on ESPN not WEEI, the person who made the statement is Alex Reimer and he had been suspended indefinately from WEEI…Sheesh

