Tom Brady: Eagles can’t be underdogs

Getty Images

Tom Brady isn’t buying what the Eagles are selling.

“You’re 13-3. You can’t be an underdog when you’re the No. 1 seed in the NFC,” the Patriots quarterback said of the Eagles’ underdog role.

In other words, Brady believes the Eagles are too good to cast themselves as underdogs.

The Eagles, though, began the season with 100-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Their odds grew as long (or longer) when Carson Wentz went down for the season in Week 14.

The Falcons were favored over Philadelphia in the divisional round and the Vikings were favorites in the NFC title game. The Patriots are favored in the Super Bowl.

“It puts a big chip on your shoulder,” Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. “I think the main thing is when people doubt you in anything in life, it makes you want it more. Every time we go out and get doubted, it brings this team closer and makes us want that much more, man. We’ve been through so much, losing players to injuries and things happening. I think things like this just drives us to put this huge chip on our shoulder.

“We look at it. We hear it. But our goal wasn’t just to make it to the Super Bowl. Our goal is to win it.”

The Eagles cast themselves as Rocky to the Patriots’ Apollo Creed.

Picture Sylvester Stallone in a dog mask.

“The whole underdog thing is true,” Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said. “We’re going against a guy who is trying to get six rings. They’re already a dynasty, and they’re talked more than any other team other than probably the Cowboys. . . . We respect them. We know what they’re about. It’s all about us.”

The dog masks have made the trip, and Johnson vows to wear one again if the Eagles win.

“With beer going down the dog mask,” he said.

Johnson made a promise to Eagles fans in August that he would buy a beer for “everybody” if Philadelphia wins the Super Bowl.