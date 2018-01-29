WEEI suspends indefinitely host who spoke negatively about Tom Brady’s daughter

Getty Images

It may be irrelevant to whether Patriots quarterback Tom Brady continues his weekly in-season relationship with WEEI, but WEEI has taken prompt steps to adjust its relationship with the host who crossed a line when making comments about Brady’s daughter.

Via WEEI.com, Alex Reimers has been suspended indefinitely for his remarks.

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said during a truncated Monday morning appearance on WEEI. “I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. My daughter, or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that.”

Amen to that. Players and coaches are fair game; kids are and should be off limits. Brady, whose primary obligation in life is to provide for and protect his children, has every right to be livid. Some would say (for example, I would say) that he exercised remarkable restraint.

Whether he continues the WEEI gig will likely depend on many factors, including whether and to what extent WEEI compensates Brady or one of Brady’s charities for the regular spot. I’ve questioned from time to time whether the compensation NFL players and coaches receive for weekly radio spots is worth it. For now, Brady would be right to think that it definitely isn’t.