Zygi Wilf: We’ll be knocking at the door many times

Posted by Charean Williams on January 29, 2018, 1:51 PM EST
Getty Images

Eight days later, Minnesota still isn’t over the Vikings’ loss. Cab drivers, restaurant owners and sports talk radio hosts still are lamenting what might have been this week.

Instead, Minneapolis is playing the part of gracious host.

Vikings owner Zygi Wilf congratulated the NFC champions in the kickoff Super Bowl press conference. He added his expectation that the Vikings will have many more chances to return to the Super Bowl.

“We’ve been in the business for 13 years and we have our ups and downs,” Wilf said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Sure, it’s a couple days but afterward you look at the future, and you realize that we’re at the top of the game and we’ll be knocking at the door many times.”

As Bum Phillips noted after the loss to the Steelers in the 1979 AFC Championship Game, continually knocking on the door with no answer isn’t the goal.

“One year ago, we knocked on the door. This year, we beat on the door. Next year, we’re going to kick the son of a [gun] in,” Phillips famously told the Oilers’ crowd at the Astrodome.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Zygi Wilf: We’ll be knocking at the door many times

  3. Yeah, OK Zygi. Your QB situation is going to be a big mess this offseason and the guy who turned well established scrub QB’s into competetent ones is gone. Good luck with that.

  4. Yes, yes we will. Defense has 11 of 12 starters locked up for years. Cook will be the next Leveon Bell and Thielen/Diggs are the best WR combo in the league. Continue to improve the oline and decide from multiple good options at QB and Vikings will get over the hump and win multiple superbowls…

  6. There are no guarantees in the NFL, unless you’re the Patriots. If you don’t have Brady or Rodgers, every year is a struggle just to make the playoffs. Even Brees just came off three straight 7-9 seasons. The Vikings have built a strong roster and have a good coach, so they should be knocking on the door for a while if they can find a quarterback. It will be interesting to see how things shake out during the offseason. Zygi has to realize that things can go south in a hurry if they don’t continue to do everything they can to improve while spending money wisely. I like their chances because I like the guys they have in charge but don’t get complacent.

  7. vikingssuck5 says:
    “Yeah, OK Zygi. Your QB situation is going to be a big mess this offseason…”

    Wrong. Unlike other teams, the Vikings have option(s) at Qb’s they’re familiar with.
    Take a look east for issues at the qb position, please. Broken has been & a 3rd year failure in progress.

  10. Wrong. Unlike other teams, the Vikings have option(s) at Qb’s they’re familiar with.
    Take a look east for issues at the qb position, please. Broken has been & a 3rd year failure in progress.

    None of those QB’s have done anything in their career without Shurmur. And Teddy B was a pipe dream. He showed no progress before his career ending injury.

  11. I am not as negative as the genius pool that is PFT armchair posters. I for one root for the Vikes to cross that border. Not like they haven’t been to the SB, not like they haven’t knocked on the door before. A lot of teams have never won one. Doesn’t make them bad teams. I hope they do more than knock on the door – btw Zygi you don’t want to just knock on the door you want to open it and walk through. The league needs some different teams competing or their ratings will just continue to fall.

  13. .
    31 of the 32 teams end the season on a disappointing note. However, Vikings fans should ask themselves, “did I enjoy the 17 week season? Am I optimistic going forward?” Most likely the answer is yes to both.
    .

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!