49ers block Titans from talking to DeMeco Ryans

The Titans wanted to talk to DeMeco Ryans. The 49ers said no, via Jason Wolf of The Tennessean.

The 49ers value Ryans, the former NFL linebacker who, in his role as a first-year defensive quality control coach, served as a mentor for Reuben Foster.

Ryans, 33, played 10 seasons in the league, winning the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2006 and twice earning Pro Bowl honors. During Ryans’ six years in Houston, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh were on the Texans’ staff.

Saleh has called Ryans a future head coach, saying “I’ll be asking him for a job, I’m sure, not long from now,” via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.