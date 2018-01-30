Alex Smith: After 13 seasons, I know I have a lot more left in me

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 30, 2018, 6:30 PM EST
Alex Smith was the first overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft, meaning he’s heading into his 14th year in the league. He thinks he has a lot more years left in him.

Smith said on PFT Live that he felt great during his 13th season, and he doesn’t see any reason he should retire any time soon.

“I know it’s not close. I know retirement’s not close. I love what I do too much, I love the challenge of it, I still feel great, my body feels great,” Smith said.

What Smith hasn’t done yet in his 13 NFL seasons is get to a Super Bowl, and he says that’s his singular focus going forward.

“I’m still not content. None of us are until we get that ring, get that trophy. That’s what we’re all in search of,” Smith said.

With plenty of talk that the Chiefs will move on to Patrick Mahomes this offseason, Smith could get traded in the coming weeks or months. He hopes it’s to a team that has a chance to help get him what he’s missing, a Super Bowl ring.

7 responses to “Alex Smith: After 13 seasons, I know I have a lot more left in me

  2. The Chiefs will trade Smith and go with Mahomes next year – they’ll subsequently go 4-12 and wonder what happened to their playoff team.

    If KC thinks that Smith is the #1 problem to fix on that team, they’re delusional.

  3. You can win a Super Bowl with Alex Smith only if you have an early 2000s type Ravens defense and that’s it. He’ll win you some regular season games but not playoff games. Everything around him has to be perfect. He doesn’t elevate other players play. I’m ready for Mahomes as a Chiefs fan. I’ve seen the ceiling for Alex and it is a first round loss in the playoffs every year. Don’t even bring up the victory against Houston either.

  5. Bruce Payne says:
    January 30, 2018 at 6:38 pm
    You can win a Super Bowl with Alex Smith only if you have an early 2000s type Ravens defense and that’s it
    _________________________________________________________________________________________________

    That comment is ridiculously dumb. You realize Nick Foles is the starting QB of one of the teams in this years Super-Bowl right? And the Eagles defense while very good is far, far from the 2000 Ravens D. The Broncos just won a SB with an aged Peyton Manning who couldn’t throw the ball more than 3yds down the field. Alex Smith is more than good enough to win a Super-Bowl, just like Carson Palmer was more than good enough. The key is you need to understand their weaknesses, dont put the game solely on their backs and build a solid COMPLETE team around them, meaning a good offense, defense and special teams. Alex Smith is a very very good but not elite QB, he hovers right around the 10th best QB in the NFL. Plenty good enough to win a Championship with.

  6. Sorry, but Alex Smith is a LOT better than Trent Dilfer was. A solid all-around team can EASILY win a SB with Smith at QB….you dont need an all-time great defense. As Chiefs fans, I get that you are upset with the Smith era, but he isnt why you guys havent won a SB. Ive gotten to enjoy two since 07 with ELI….and Eli is not better than Alex Smith.

