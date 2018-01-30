Alex Smith: After 13 seasons, I know I have a lot more left in me

Getty Images

Alex Smith was the first overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft, meaning he’s heading into his 14th year in the league. He thinks he has a lot more years left in him.

Smith said on PFT Live that he felt great during his 13th season, and he doesn’t see any reason he should retire any time soon.

“I know it’s not close. I know retirement’s not close. I love what I do too much, I love the challenge of it, I still feel great, my body feels great,” Smith said.

What Smith hasn’t done yet in his 13 NFL seasons is get to a Super Bowl, and he says that’s his singular focus going forward.

“I’m still not content. None of us are until we get that ring, get that trophy. That’s what we’re all in search of,” Smith said.

With plenty of talk that the Chiefs will move on to Patrick Mahomes this offseason, Smith could get traded in the coming weeks or months. He hopes it’s to a team that has a chance to help get him what he’s missing, a Super Bowl ring.