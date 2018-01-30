Alex Smith: I wish I was in control of my future

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith will be a big name to watch this offseason as many expect Kansas City will try to trade him in order to clear a path to the starting job for 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes.

Outside of threatening to retire in order to quash a deal sending him to another team, Smith can’t do much but sit back and wait for the Chiefs to make their call. Smith was in that position with the 49ers earlier in his career and said during a Tuesday appearance on the Dan Patrick Show that he wishes his hands were on the wheel.

“I wish I knew,” Smith said. “I’ve got a year under contract there in Kansas City. I wish I was in control of this thing. I wish I was the one who got to do this. That’s just not the reality.”

Patrick asked Smith what he thought about going to Cleveland and Smith said they have “nowhere to go but up” after initially saying he hadn’t given it any thought. Smith added that he loves “where I’m at” and did say that if he had a choice it would be to go to a team set up for immediate success.

As mentioned up top, though, Smith’s choices about his football future are limited right now.