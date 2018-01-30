Alex Smith: I wish I was in control of my future

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2018, 11:56 AM EST
Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith will be a big name to watch this offseason as many expect Kansas City will try to trade him in order to clear a path to the starting job for 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes.

Outside of threatening to retire in order to quash a deal sending him to another team, Smith can’t do much but sit back and wait for the Chiefs to make their call. Smith was in that position with the 49ers earlier in his career and said during a Tuesday appearance on the Dan Patrick Show that he wishes his hands were on the wheel.

“I wish I knew,” Smith said. “I’ve got a year under contract there in Kansas City. I wish I was in control of this thing. I wish I was the one who got to do this. That’s just not the reality.”

Patrick asked Smith what he thought about going to Cleveland and Smith said they have “nowhere to go but up” after initially saying he hadn’t given it any thought. Smith added that he loves “where I’m at” and did say that if he had a choice it would be to go to a team set up for immediate success.

As mentioned up top, though, Smith’s choices about his football future are limited right now.

 

  1. KC, you will regret it if you let this guy get away. I promise you. The problem is not Alex. It is Reid and the D not holding up its end of the bargain.

  3. nard100 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:01 pm
    Okay so we will miss all those playoff losses Alex Smith has piled up? Patrick Mahomes will take the offense to New Heights of success.

  5. Jags – if they don’t keep Bortles (which is my preference). As a Jags fan, I’d want this guy over Cousins…

  10. “Okay so we will miss all those playoff losses Alex Smith has piled up? Patrick Mahomes will take the offense to New Heights of success.”

    Didn’t know Patrick played defense!

  11. If a player wants more control over their future then take the risk by signing a one year deal. But if the player wants the security of a multi year deal they give up control. Can’t have it both ways.

  12. If the Vikings decide Teddy Bridgewater is too much of a risk to be the starter next year, I would be all for trading for Smith. You guys who are blaming him for playoff losses don’t know what you’re talking about. Are you mad about the 378 yards and 4 TDs he had against the Colts in 2013, when they lost 45-44? Was that really his fault? How about the 264 yards, 2 TDs, and 0 INTs with a 116.1 rating three weeks ago when they lost to Tennessee 22-21? He was the biggest problem in that game? He has 14 TDs and 2 INTs with a 97.4 passer rating in seven career playoff games. Sorry he hasn’t won the Super Bowl but maybe you want to take a look at that defense.

  15. I think Cleveland could actually be a playoff team next year with Alex Smith…if Baltimore almost made it with Flacco’s miserable year and dreck at WR and no TE, there’s no reason why Browns couldn’t make it with Smith. Go get him a TE and a WR and upgrade at RB, and they could be in biz. D is better than currently, since O always has them on the field with turnovers.

  16. Alex, I wish I was in control of your past. Because you had the opportunity to win 6 of your 7 losses this year. But you couldn’t score or get that 1st down.

    Your playoffs with the Chiefs are atrocious. Twice you played horrible halfs and didn’t score points, and twice you you seemingly didn’t understand the situation. Pittsburgh game you couldn’t score and got beat by field goals, the Pats game your down 2 scores with 8 minutes and have a time wasting 7 minute drive, you run from ghosts in the pocket, folded when your TE went down, and when the defense does step up you disappear.

    Nice enough game manager but without a top tier TE you’re simply a checkdown short passing specialts with a 1-4 playoff record. I saw that after the Pats playoff game 3 years ago, the sad thing is lots of people, as read by previous posts, still don’t see it.

  17. Alex is a great guy. Had a great season last year. BUT when you need a score(or even just a 1st down) to put the game away, he can’t get it done. His last performance was just further proof of that.

  18. Alice is a lot like the Red Rooster in Bungal land, he looks great until the chips are down and then he freezes up.

  19. absolutevisuals says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:20 pm
    And, what, if anything, did Alex Smith do in the 2nd half of the playoff game? He led the offense to ZERO points. His playoff record is Terrible. I will be Happy when he is Gone

  20. Looking at 6-8 teams where he might be wanted, I think he has to be hoping to go to Arizona. That’s if he can’t remain starter in KC of course. Solid defense, David Johnson, Fitz for one more year, a new coaching staff that looks like they intend to compete and retool instead of rebuild, no QB competition. Especially good spot if they focus their FA and draft building the Oline and getting a few more weapons, which they seem poised to do. New HC and Oline coach from the Panthers, I bet RG Norwell follows them there. Top G in FA and a big need in AZ.

  21. In Teddy We Trust says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:34 pm
    I don’t think a Vikings fan has more knowledge of the Chiefs playoff record under alex Smith, than Chiefs fans do. We Know what we are talking about.

