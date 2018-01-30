Andrew Luck about to start throwing, with new mentors

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 30, 2018, 8:17 AM EST
Josh McDaniels might not be ready to talk about his next job, but he’s already getting some good news.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is about to start throwing, and has gone to Los Angeles to work with passing gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux.

While adding the noted tutors (they work with some guy named Tom Brady, among others) is interesting, the fact Luck is close to throwing again is huge for the Colts, and suggests his rehab from last year’s shoulder injury is going well and that he won’t need another surgery.

The Colts tried to bring Luck back midseason, but after a few weeks of throwing, Luck was shut down and placed on injured reserve. In the interim, he has continued to rehab, including a trip to the Netherlands to work with a trainer.

The uncertainty over his status, and the fact he ultimately missed the entire year, cast a shadow over the Colts franchise. But if he stays on track, McDaniels’ hopes will be much brighter.

    The Colts can rebound very quickly. They have a QB, some in house talent, cap space galore and perhaps most importantly this year’s #3 pick. If they can sign some quality free agents and parlay their first rounder into a bevy of later picks, they could be right back in the hunt.
  4. Luck will not be the Colts qb next year. McDaniels modus operendi is to alienate the franchise qb, then trade him for a third rate veteran and draft a fullback to play qb. Luck will be in Denver, Osweiler will be Colts qb, and he will draft a fullback/TE to “groom” to be qb.

  5. It’s good news…if he doesn’t have another setback after throwing. I’ll believe he’s ready to play when I see him on the field in training camp

  6. Don’t be shocked to see an emphasis on getting a quicker release. House knows that Josh will demand quicker decisions to be made by his QB. That will save some of the wear and tear Luck takes from getting hit. It’s an important factor to have in an efficient offense.

  9. Sometimes impersonating is the biggest form of flattery. Luck wants to get back to top form….time to copy Brady’s regimen. Right now everyone thinks Alex Guerrero is a quack because he’s the first to think about muscle pliability vs lifting and bulking up. Maybe if Luck or someone else jumps on board to excellent results, this will become the wave of the future for all QBs

