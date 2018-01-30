Andrew Luck about to start throwing, with new mentors

Getty Images

Josh McDaniels might not be ready to talk about his next job, but he’s already getting some good news.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is about to start throwing, and has gone to Los Angeles to work with passing gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux.

While adding the noted tutors (they work with some guy named Tom Brady, among others) is interesting, the fact Luck is close to throwing again is huge for the Colts, and suggests his rehab from last year’s shoulder injury is going well and that he won’t need another surgery.

The Colts tried to bring Luck back midseason, but after a few weeks of throwing, Luck was shut down and placed on injured reserve. In the interim, he has continued to rehab, including a trip to the Netherlands to work with a trainer.

The uncertainty over his status, and the fact he ultimately missed the entire year, cast a shadow over the Colts franchise. But if he stays on track, McDaniels’ hopes will be much brighter.