Anthony Barr thinking about contract extension heading into offseason

Getty Images

The Vikings hoped to be playing in this week’s Super Bowl on their home field, but their NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles means that it is time to turn their attention to offseason matters.

One such matter could be a contract extension for linebacker Anthony Barr. The Vikings exercised their option for 2018 on Barr’s contract, leaving him set to make $12.3 million during the final year of the contract he signed as a rookie.

Barr didn’t specify an amount he was looking for — “Money comes and goes, so I’ll be happy just to be secure.” — but said he’ll be happy to stay put.

“Yeah, I love it here,” Barr said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Absolutely. I really love my teammates. I really love this team. I love the city. I could see myself being here for the future.”

The quarterback situation is at the top of the list of things for the Vikings to sort out this offseason and having Barr under contract for another year might encourage them to wait on that front until they see what kind of production the 2014 first-round pick provides in 2018.