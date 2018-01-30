Anthony Barr thinking about contract extension heading into offseason

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2018, 5:26 PM EST
Getty Images

The Vikings hoped to be playing in this week’s Super Bowl on their home field, but their NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles means that it is time to turn their attention to offseason matters.

One such matter could be a contract extension for linebacker Anthony Barr. The Vikings exercised their option for 2018 on Barr’s contract, leaving him set to make $12.3 million during the final year of the contract he signed as a rookie.

Barr didn’t specify an amount he was looking for — “Money comes and goes, so I’ll be happy just to be secure.” — but said he’ll be happy to stay put.

“Yeah, I love it here,” Barr said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Absolutely. I really love my teammates. I really love this team. I love the city. I could see myself being here for the future.”

The quarterback situation is at the top of the list of things for the Vikings to sort out this offseason and having Barr under contract for another year might encourage them to wait on that front until they see what kind of production the 2014 first-round pick provides in 2018.

13 responses to “Anthony Barr thinking about contract extension heading into offseason

  2. “Still confused how the league can fine a guy the majority of what he made from a game.”

    The CBA sets fines as a percentage of a player’s pay, I forget exactly what that percentage is limited to. Hence the more you make the more you get fined for any given violation.

    This is exacerbated by the fact the CBA does not limit the amount the commissioner can actually issue for a fine. Goodell routinely fines players more than the CBA allows him to extract, so when the player challenges the fine the arbitrator can drop it down to the max amount and the league acts like the player actually got something while the league gets the max amount they’re entitled to.

    This is an example of the very bad job the players union did negotiating the last CBA.

  4. Barr, Kendricks, Diggs, Hunter, and Waynes are all in line for contract extensions, and a bunch of guys got extensions last year. This is why the Vikings won’t be offering a long-term big-money contract to Keenum or Cousins.

  9. allight59 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 6:13 pm
    Packer fans commenting on defensive players is laughable. They haven’t seen a good defensive player in a decade…
    _________________________
    That’s funny, because when I go to the NFL website and sort by tackles one of the three leaders there is Blake Martinez. Weird. Don’t worry though, I am CERTAIN you couldn’t name anyone in the top 5. (without google). Bueller?

  12. Give Barr the money. He earned his keep by eliminating the competition. You can’t buy that kind of performance.

