Belichick arrived in Minnesota wearing his dad’s hat

Patriots coach Bill Belichick drew some attention upon his arrival in Minnesota for wearing not his trademark hoodie, but a suit with a fedora. Belichick said it was a hat that had special meaning for him.

“That was my dad’s hat, so I thought I’d just toss that one on today,” Belichick said. “Minnesota’s a good place to have a hat.”

Belichick said his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, helps him pick out his traveling clothes.

“Yeah, she might have had a little bit to do with it,” Belichick said.

Belichick’s father, Steve Belichick, played briefly for the Detroit Lions and was a longtime football coach and scout who spent 34 years at Navy. He died in 2005.