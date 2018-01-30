Belichick looks to tie Halas, Lambeau with six NFL championships

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 30, 2018, 5:39 PM EST
Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is already the only head coach in NFL history to win five Super Bowls. But on Sunday he can also tie the record for total NFL championships, a record that hasn’t been equaled since before the Super Bowl was a thing.

George Halas won six NFL championships as head coach of the Bears, the first in 1921 (when the team was called the Chicago Staleys and the league was called the American Professional Football Association) and the last in 1963. Curly Lambeau won six NFL championships with the Green Bay Packers, the first in 1929 and the last in 1944. Those coaches are the only two with six league titles. Belichick will become the third if the Patriots beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Of course, Belichick is coaching in a very different NFL than Halas and Lambeau were. Halas and Lambeau were coaching — and coaching against — a lot of players who had other jobs and didn’t even necessarily consider football their primary occupation. With fundamental changes to the game ranging from two-way players to free agency, Belichick is doing a very different job than Halas and Lambeau.

But the result is the same: Great coaches who, if Belichick wins on Sunday, will have 18 NFL titles among them.

44 responses to “Belichick looks to tie Halas, Lambeau with six NFL championships

  2. Like it even matters. Belichick has no peers. Nobody cares about championships from the days of part time players and linebackers under 200 lbs.

  11. Yeah, here’s the thing, a lot more teams to go through these days and football has become a bit more complicated than handoff and run forward until someone stops you.
    No comparison, BB’s place in history isnt even in question.

  17. This
    johnthorpe says:
    January 30, 2018 at 5:55 pm
    Halas and Lambeau didn’t need to cheat to win. Bill did. That matters.

    And if you believe that you are a fool

  20. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    January 30, 2018 at 6:11 pm
    I think there should be a trophy for playing in the worse division in football

    1 3 Rate This

    ——————

    The nfc east and afc south were clearly worse this year. Montana and walsh’s 1980s nfc west also says hello.

  21. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    January 30, 2018 at 6:11 pm
    I think there should be a trophy for playing in the worse division in football
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    You don’t do any research at all, do you? The AFC East has a better winning percentage than most other divisions. The Patriots are a juggernaut that would likely hold a similar run of success regardless of what division they are in. The fact they reside in the AFC East is more of a disadvantage to the Bills, Dolphins and Jets than it is an advantage for the Patriots.

  22. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    January 30, 2018 at 6:11 pm
    I think there should be a trophy for playing in the worse division in football

    —-
    And yet the Giants wouldn’t win a single division game if they and the Jets switched divisions. 🙂

  23. I don’t believe for a second that Belichick is looking to tie, beat, lose, or break any records of those who came before him. He doesn’t care about records or stats.

    He is on to the game which will be played on Sunday, nothing before, nothing after. Same with the GOAT; extraordinary mental toughness, no distractions.

  24. johnthorpe says:
    January 30, 2018 at 5:55 pm
    Halas and Lambeau didn’t need to cheat to win. Bill did. That matters.

    7 43 Rate This

    ——————

    Hilarious…halas and lombardi were notorious chesters and bb has never cheated, as it is well documented what goodell has tried to do for 10 years.

    Imagine if halas and lombardi had ro deal with cheating owners colluding with a cheating commissioner?

  27. Actually, the Packers had their charter revoked and were kicked out of the NFL for using ringers while Lambeau was their coach. He had to buy his way back into the league. But you football historians knew that I’m sure. Tell us all again how having the best record in an 11 team league featuring the mighty Newark Tornadoes that didn’t even have a playoff system is totally the same as winning a SB in the salary cap free agency period.

  28. tylawspick6 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 6:22 pm
    johnthorpe says:
    January 30, 2018 at 5:55 pm
    Halas and Lambeau didn’t need to cheat to win. Bill did. That matters.

    7 43 Rate This

    ——————

    Hilarious…halas and lombardi were notorious chesters and bb has never cheated, as it is well documented what goodell has tried to do for 10 years.

    Imagine if halas and lombardi had ro deal with cheating owners colluding with a cheating commissioner?

    —-
    Yep. Patriot Hater gets powned again. Again and again.

    Too freaking funny!

  29. Long time Patriots fan here — After watching all of the Tom vs Time documentaries — Keeping Jimmy G locked out of the TB12 Therapy Center DOES seem like something Tom would do.

    Also why not invite him with the receivers up to the Montana getaway, if their just throwing and playing golf, and his best high-school buddies are there also.. Makes you wonder…

  30. ‘I think there should be a trophy for playing in the worse division in football’

    It’s bad enough the winner of the NFC west gets in the playoffs, now some fool wants to give them a trophy for it…smdh

  31. In Teddy We Trust says:
    January 30, 2018 at 5:57 pm
    Championships won in the 1920’s by finishing with a better record than the Pottsville Maroons and the Dayton Triangles should not count.
    ////////////////////////////////

    Kinda easy statement for a Viking fan, isn’t it? The world didn’t exist before 1961? Tell it to the Yankees, or the Canadiens, or the Celtics. All championships count, for those not in denial.

  33. amadorcountyca says:
    January 30, 2018 at 6:07 pm
    To all you haters – Scoreboard!!! 8 super bowls trips in 16 seasons just blows your mind.
    ——————————————

    Vince Lombardi’s 5 Super Bowl wins in just seven seasons really blows my mind and the fact he retired after the 5th.
    This is why the Lombardi trophy will never be renamed, especially after a coach with a checkered past for cheating the great game of football.

  35. at 6:20 pm
    elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    January 30, 2018 at 6:11 pm
    I think there should be a trophy for playing in the worse division in football

    Funny, I don’t remember anyone ever saying that about Manning when he played all those years in the AFC South

    That was in fact the “worse division in football “ the entire time he was in Indianapolis.
    But we know the CRYBABIES like to make stuff up.

    Tell me again how many playoff games your sorry a$$ Giants have won since 2011? Oh yeah, ZERO

    the Patriots have won more SB than the Giants have won playoff games since 2011 …. enjoy the offseason

  37. Asterisks due to spygate.
    ********************
    So taping 1 half of football in the 1st game of the year after the memo was sent in 2006 resulted in them winning 3 SB’s BEFORE that was “illegal” (which I use loosely here) and then helped them win 2 more SB’s years later?

    Just want to make sure that I have that straight. Oh, and they lost that 2007 SB, so did they take that day off from cheating or did something else happen?

  38. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    January 30, 2018 at 6:11 pm
    I think there should be a trophy for playing in the worse division in football

    ————

    I know…..the Steelers should be ashamed how pathetic the AFC North is

  39. Belichick would have been a great coach back then, and he’d probably be a great coach if he came into the league decades from now. More than anything, he’s a teacher. The “fire and brimstone” gimmick of some guys wears thin after a while (even with success), as does the “Rah! Rah!”supposed “players coach” routine– regardless of if the guy has a great Xs-and-Os mind. Belichick, despite the reputation of being a curmudgeon, has found the sweet spot.

  40. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    January 30, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    I think there should be a trophy for playing in the worse division in football
    ———————–

    The Tomlin Trophy?

  43. Sorry. He win in unprecedented fashions, but he also disgraced his franchise. Halas and Lombardi are icons. Bill made his choices. He doesn’t deserve to have his name among them.

  44. grumpysal says:
    January 30, 2018 at 6:30 pm
    Asterisks due to spygate.
    ********************
    So taping 1 half of football in the 1st game of the year after the memo was sent in 2006 resulted in them winning 3 SB’s BEFORE that was “illegal” (which I use loosely here) and then helped them win 2 more SB’s years later?

    Just want to make sure that I have that straight. Oh, and they lost that 2007 SB, so did they take that day off from cheating or did something else happen?

    ————————

    Don’t waste your time. People that want to hate the Pats will never bother to understand the truth of what Spygate was and wasn’t. These fools still think it’s illegal to steal signals and to record your opponent.

