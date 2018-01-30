Bill Belichick on coaching future: I’m only thinking about Sunday

Getty Images

The future of the working relationship between Patriots coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and team owner Robert Kraft was a hot topic earlier this month thanks to an ESPN article that reported on some of the tensions that have cropped up among the three men over the years.

All three were adamant that there was no end to the relationship in the immediate future and Kraft said that any tensions were an inevitable byproduct of three “strong-minded people” working together. Belichick will still be turning 66 this year, which leaves him as the second-oldest coach in the league and had some reporters at Tuesday’s press conference in Minneapolis wondering if he’s given thought to an end date.

If he has, he’s not sharing it. Belichick said that the only part of his coaching future that he’s thinking about right now is Super Bowl LII against the Eagles on Sunday.

While Kraft said last March that he hopes Belichick coaches into his 80s, the coach has always been a bit more focused on the short term when it comes to whatever might be over the horizon.