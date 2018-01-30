Bill Belichick on coaching future: I’m only thinking about Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2018, 12:33 PM EST
The future of the working relationship between Patriots coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and team owner Robert Kraft was a hot topic earlier this month thanks to an ESPN article that reported on some of the tensions that have cropped up among the three men over the years.

All three were adamant that there was no end to the relationship in the immediate future and Kraft said that any tensions were an inevitable byproduct of three “strong-minded people” working together. Belichick will still be turning 66 this year, which leaves him as the second-oldest coach in the league and had some reporters at Tuesday’s press conference in Minneapolis wondering if he’s given thought to an end date.

If he has, he’s not sharing it. Belichick said that the only part of his coaching future that he’s thinking about right now is Super Bowl LII against the Eagles on Sunday.

While Kraft said last March that he hopes Belichick coaches into his 80s, the coach has always been a bit more focused on the short term when it comes to whatever might be over the horizon.

  1. Sounds just like Jimmy “Franchise”. Every time Jimmy G was asked about a contract extension or his long term future with the 9ers he stated that he was only looking forward to the next game.

    The Patriot way…Gotta Love it.

  3. I love when ever Don Shula gets on camera and is asked about something about Belicheck and you can see how butt-hurt he is not even to be considered in the same category as the GOAT Bill Belicheck.

  6. He’s not going anywhere for another few years yet, much to the rest of the league’s chagrin.

  7. Don Shula? Hahahahahahahahaha. Even Rex Ryan could coach a team with Dan Marino at quarterback for 18 years and win at least 1 Super Bowl. But all old man Shula can do is refer to Belichick as “Belicheat”. Way to go Don…you’ve got a lot of class. Most overrated coach EVER!

  8. I don’t think any of us know what is in Belichick’s head except Bill himself, but if he were to be considering stepping down, now might not be a bad time. He is losing offensive and defensive coordinators. He is going to need to re-tool the QB position because Brady won’t last forever. Maybe there is and maybe there isn’t unrest in House Patriot, but if there is then that is another thing to push him to the door.

  9. I hope his eventual farewell tour involves spending one day as the head coach of each of the other teams before resigning on a napkin and moving on to the next one. The hater whiplash from hate to euphoria to hate again would be beyond description.

